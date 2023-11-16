Australian dollars to Czech korunas today

Convert AUD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1000 aud
14637.40 czk

1.00000 AUD = 14.63740 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87421.0850590.30711.486521.670980.964218.7486
1 GBP1.143911.241103.2871.700171.911141.1029521.4432
1 USD0.921550.805802183.22851.371.540.8886517.279
1 INR0.01107330.00968180.012015110.01646070.01850330.01067720.207609

How to convert Australian dollars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollar

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 AUD14.63740 CZK
5 AUD73.18700 CZK
10 AUD146.37400 CZK
20 AUD292.74800 CZK
50 AUD731.87000 CZK
100 AUD1463.74000 CZK
250 AUD3659.35000 CZK
500 AUD7318.70000 CZK
1000 AUD14637.40000 CZK
2000 AUD29274.80000 CZK
5000 AUD73187.00000 CZK
10000 AUD146374.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Australian Dollar
1 CZK0.06832 AUD
5 CZK0.34159 AUD
10 CZK0.68318 AUD
20 CZK1.36636 AUD
50 CZK3.41591 AUD
100 CZK6.83182 AUD
250 CZK17.07955 AUD
500 CZK34.15910 AUD
1000 CZK68.31820 AUD
2000 CZK136.63640 AUD
5000 CZK341.59100 AUD
10000 CZK683.18200 AUD