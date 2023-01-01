Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos today

Convert CNY to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
48,804.30 ars

1.00000 CNY = 48.80430 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:01
Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.801351.375650.92040.8044731.5430983.2131.34655
1 HKD0.12818310.1763350.1179780.103120.19779810.66650.172605
1 CAD0.7269295.6710310.6690560.5847951.1217260.490.978846
1 EUR1.08658.476171.4946410.874051.6765790.41091.46303

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY48.80430 ARS
5 CNY244.02150 ARS
10 CNY488.04300 ARS
20 CNY976.08600 ARS
50 CNY2440.21500 ARS
100 CNY4880.43000 ARS
250 CNY12201.07500 ARS
500 CNY24402.15000 ARS
1000 CNY48804.30000 ARS
2000 CNY97608.60000 ARS
5000 CNY244021.50000 ARS
10000 CNY488043.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.02049 CNY
5 ARS0.10245 CNY
10 ARS0.20490 CNY
20 ARS0.40980 CNY
50 ARS1.02450 CNY
100 ARS2.04900 CNY
250 ARS5.12250 CNY
500 ARS10.24500 CNY
1000 ARS20.49000 CNY
2000 ARS40.98000 CNY
5000 ARS102.45000 CNY
10000 ARS204.90000 CNY