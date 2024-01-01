2,000 Argentine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ARS to CNY at the real exchange rate

2,000 ars
14.94 cny

$1.000 ARS = ¥0.007468 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ARS to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 ARS to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0081
Low0.00750.0075
Average0.00760.0078
Change-2.79%-7.48%
View full history

1 ARS to CNY stats

The performance of ARS to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0075. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for ARS to CNY was -2.79.

The performance of ARS to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0081 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0078. The change for ARS to CNY was -7.48.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8711.30617.8710.761
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0910.88412.0910.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2420.96813.2420.564
1 EUR1.1051.6341.492119.7551.44419.7550.842

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Argentine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Argentine pesos

ARS to USD

ARS to AUD

ARS to CAD

ARS to EUR

ARS to NAD

ARS to SGD

ARS to ZAR

ARS to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.00747 CNY
5 ARS0.03734 CNY
10 ARS0.07468 CNY
20 ARS0.14935 CNY
50 ARS0.37338 CNY
100 ARS0.74677 CNY
250 ARS1.86692 CNY
500 ARS3.73383 CNY
1000 ARS7.46766 CNY
2000 ARS14.93532 CNY
5000 ARS37.33830 CNY
10000 ARS74.67660 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY133.91100 ARS
5 CNY669.55500 ARS
10 CNY1,339.11000 ARS
20 CNY2,678.22000 ARS
50 CNY6,695.55000 ARS
100 CNY13,391.10000 ARS
250 CNY33,477.75000 ARS
500 CNY66,955.50000 ARS
1000 CNY133,911.00000 ARS
2000 CNY267,822.00000 ARS
5000 CNY669,555.00000 ARS
10000 CNY1,339,110.00000 ARS