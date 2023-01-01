10 thousand Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos

Convert CNY to ARS at the real exchange rate

10,000 cny
507,815 ars

1.00000 CNY = 50.78150 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY50.78150 ARS
5 CNY253.90750 ARS
10 CNY507.81500 ARS
20 CNY1015.63000 ARS
50 CNY2539.07500 ARS
100 CNY5078.15000 ARS
250 CNY12695.37500 ARS
500 CNY25390.75000 ARS
1000 CNY50781.50000 ARS
2000 CNY101563.00000 ARS
5000 CNY253907.50000 ARS
10000 CNY507815.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.01969 CNY
5 ARS0.09846 CNY
10 ARS0.19692 CNY
20 ARS0.39384 CNY
50 ARS0.98461 CNY
100 ARS1.96922 CNY
250 ARS4.92305 CNY
500 ARS9.84610 CNY
1000 ARS19.69220 CNY
2000 ARS39.38440 CNY
5000 ARS98.46100 CNY
10000 ARS196.92200 CNY