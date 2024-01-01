10 thousand Argentine pesos to Bulgarian levs

Convert ARS to BGN at the real exchange rate

10,000 ars
18.61 bgn

$1.000 ARS = лв0.001861 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
ARS to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 ARS to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00190.0020
Low0.00180.0018
Average0.00190.0019
Change-3.11%-7.14%
1 ARS to BGN stats

The performance of ARS to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0019 and a 30 day low of 0.0018. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for ARS to BGN was -3.11.

The performance of ARS to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0020 and a 90 day low of 0.0018. This means the 90 day average was 0.0019. The change for ARS to BGN was -7.14.

How to convert Argentine pesos to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bulgarian Lev
1 ARS0.00186 BGN
5 ARS0.00930 BGN
10 ARS0.01861 BGN
20 ARS0.03722 BGN
50 ARS0.09304 BGN
100 ARS0.18608 BGN
250 ARS0.46520 BGN
500 ARS0.93040 BGN
1000 ARS1.86080 BGN
2000 ARS3.72160 BGN
5000 ARS9.30400 BGN
10000 ARS18.60800 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Argentine Peso
1 BGN537.40200 ARS
5 BGN2,687.01000 ARS
10 BGN5,374.02000 ARS
20 BGN10,748.04000 ARS
50 BGN26,870.10000 ARS
100 BGN53,740.20000 ARS
250 BGN134,350.50000 ARS
500 BGN268,701.00000 ARS
1000 BGN537,402.00000 ARS
2000 BGN1,074,804.00000 ARS
5000 BGN2,687,010.00000 ARS
10000 BGN5,374,020.00000 ARS