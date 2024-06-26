Swedish krona to Argentine pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swedish krona to Argentine pesos history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Argentine pesos (ARS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and ARS historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Swedish krona to Argentine pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Argentine pesos is currently 86.121 today, reflecting a -0.525% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a -0.688% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 86.987 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 85.840 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.642% increase in value.
