Argentine peso to Swedish kronor exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Swedish kronor is currently 0.011 today, reflecting a -0.049% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.186% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Swedish kronor has fluctuated between a high of 0.011 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.011 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.387% decrease in value.