20 Argentine pesos to Swedish kronor

Convert ARS to SEK at the real exchange rate

20 ars
0.22 sek

$1.000 ARS = kr0.01080 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:34
ARS to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

SEK
1 ARS to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01140.0117
Low0.01070.0107
Average0.01100.0114
Change-4.74%-7.03%
1 ARS to SEK stats

The performance of ARS to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0114 and a 30 day low of 0.0107. This means the 30 day average was 0.0110. The change for ARS to SEK was -4.74.

The performance of ARS to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0117 and a 90 day low of 0.0107. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for ARS to SEK was -7.03.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.4781.350.90517.8621.30617.8620.761
1 AUD0.67710.9130.61212.0870.88412.0860.515
1 CAD0.7411.09510.6713.2360.96813.2360.564
1 EUR1.1051.6331.492119.7421.44419.7420.842



Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 ARS0.01080 SEK
5 ARS0.05401 SEK
10 ARS0.10801 SEK
20 ARS0.21602 SEK
50 ARS0.54006 SEK
100 ARS1.08012 SEK
250 ARS2.70030 SEK
500 ARS5.40060 SEK
1000 ARS10.80120 SEK
2000 ARS21.60240 SEK
5000 ARS54.00600 SEK
10000 ARS108.01200 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Argentine Peso
1 SEK92.58250 ARS
5 SEK462.91250 ARS
10 SEK925.82500 ARS
20 SEK1,851.65000 ARS
50 SEK4,629.12500 ARS
100 SEK9,258.25000 ARS
250 SEK23,145.62500 ARS
500 SEK46,291.25000 ARS
1000 SEK92,582.50000 ARS
2000 SEK185,165.00000 ARS
5000 SEK462,912.50000 ARS
10000 SEK925,825.00000 ARS