Indian rupees to Swedish kronor today

Convert INR to SEK at the real exchange rate

10000 inr
1273.69 sek

1.00000 INR = 0.12737 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indian rupees to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 INR0.12737 SEK
5 INR0.63685 SEK
10 INR1.27369 SEK
20 INR2.54738 SEK
50 INR6.36845 SEK
100 INR12.73690 SEK
250 INR31.84225 SEK
500 INR63.68450 SEK
1000 INR127.36900 SEK
2000 INR254.73800 SEK
5000 INR636.84500 SEK
10000 INR1273.69000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indian Rupee
1 SEK7.85121 INR
5 SEK39.25605 INR
10 SEK78.51210 INR
20 SEK157.02420 INR
50 SEK392.56050 INR
100 SEK785.12100 INR
250 SEK1962.80250 INR
500 SEK3925.60500 INR
1000 SEK7851.21000 INR
2000 SEK15702.42000 INR
5000 SEK39256.05000 INR
10000 SEK78512.10000 INR