Convert SEK to INR at the real exchange rate

5 Swedish kronor to Indian rupees

5 sek
39.51 inr

kr1.000 SEK = ₹7.902 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:19
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9360.7926.98510.68383.5821.374.042
1 EUR1.06810.8467.45911.40889.2531.4634.316
1 GBP1.2621.18218.81513.482105.4841.735.101
1 DKK0.1430.1340.11311.52911.9670.1960.579

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Indian Rupee
1 SEK7.90215 INR
5 SEK39.51075 INR
10 SEK79.02150 INR
20 SEK158.04300 INR
50 SEK395.10750 INR
100 SEK790.21500 INR
250 SEK1,975.53750 INR
500 SEK3,951.07500 INR
1000 SEK7,902.15000 INR
2000 SEK15,804.30000 INR
5000 SEK39,510.75000 INR
10000 SEK79,021.50000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 INR0.12655 SEK
5 INR0.63274 SEK
10 INR1.26548 SEK
20 INR2.53096 SEK
50 INR6.32740 SEK
100 INR12.65480 SEK
250 INR31.63700 SEK
300 INR37.96440 SEK
500 INR63.27400 SEK
600 INR75.92880 SEK
1000 INR126.54800 SEK
2000 INR253.09600 SEK
5000 INR632.74000 SEK
10000 INR1,265.48000 SEK
25000 INR3,163.70000 SEK
50000 INR6,327.40000 SEK
100000 INR12,654.80000 SEK
1000000 INR126,548.00000 SEK
1000000000 INR126,548,000.00000 SEK