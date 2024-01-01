Swedish kronor to Argentine pesos today

kr1.000 SEK = $91.05 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
High93.267295.8369
Low90.854090.8540
Average92.115593.1919
Change-2.38%-2.00%
The performance of SEK to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 93.2672 and a 30 day low of 90.8540. This means the 30 day average was 92.1155. The change for SEK to ARS was -2.38.

The performance of SEK to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 95.8369 and a 90 day low of 90.8540. This means the 90 day average was 93.1919. The change for SEK to ARS was -2.00.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Argentine Peso
1 SEK91.04680 ARS
5 SEK455.23400 ARS
10 SEK910.46800 ARS
20 SEK1,820.93600 ARS
50 SEK4,552.34000 ARS
100 SEK9,104.68000 ARS
250 SEK22,761.70000 ARS
500 SEK45,523.40000 ARS
1000 SEK91,046.80000 ARS
2000 SEK182,093.60000 ARS
5000 SEK455,234.00000 ARS
10000 SEK910,468.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 ARS0.01098 SEK
5 ARS0.05492 SEK
10 ARS0.10983 SEK
20 ARS0.21967 SEK
50 ARS0.54917 SEK
100 ARS1.09834 SEK
250 ARS2.74585 SEK
500 ARS5.49170 SEK
1000 ARS10.98340 SEK
2000 ARS21.96680 SEK
5000 ARS54.91700 SEK
10000 ARS109.83400 SEK