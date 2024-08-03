US dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert USD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
933,286 ars

$1.000 USD = $933.3 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High933.2860933.2860
Low913.7700878.7510
Average923.7547905.7383
Change2.14%6.21%
View full history

1 USD to ARS stats

The performance of USD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 933.2860 and a 30 day low of 913.7700. This means the 30 day average was 923.7547. The change for USD to ARS was 2.14.

The performance of USD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 933.2860 and a 90 day low of 878.7510. This means the 90 day average was 905.7383. The change for USD to ARS was 6.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollar

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 USD933.28600 ARS
5 USD4,666.43000 ARS
10 USD9,332.86000 ARS
20 USD18,665.72000 ARS
50 USD46,664.30000 ARS
100 USD93,328.60000 ARS
250 USD233,321.50000 ARS
500 USD466,643.00000 ARS
1000 USD933,286.00000 ARS
2000 USD1,866,572.00000 ARS
5000 USD4,666,430.00000 ARS
10000 USD9,332,860.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / US Dollar
1 ARS0.00107 USD
5 ARS0.00536 USD
10 ARS0.01071 USD
20 ARS0.02143 USD
50 ARS0.05357 USD
100 ARS0.10715 USD
250 ARS0.26787 USD
500 ARS0.53574 USD
1000 ARS1.07148 USD
2000 ARS2.14296 USD
5000 ARS5.35740 USD
10000 ARS10.71480 USD