US dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 933.286 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.462% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 933.286 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 928.995 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.212% increase in value.