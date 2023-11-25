10 thousand Swedish kronor to Argentine pesos

Convert SEK to ARS at the real exchange rate

10,000 sek
342,265 ars

1.00000 SEK = 34.22650 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9140.7933676.8144210.742683.3451.363353.9959
1 EUR1.094110.868057.455611.753491.18781.491644.3719
1 GBP1.260451.1520118.5889113.54105.0521.718435.03646
1 DKK0.1467480.1341270.11642911.5764512.23070.200070.586391

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Argentine Peso
1 SEK34.22650 ARS
5 SEK171.13250 ARS
10 SEK342.26500 ARS
20 SEK684.53000 ARS
50 SEK1711.32500 ARS
100 SEK3422.65000 ARS
250 SEK8556.62500 ARS
500 SEK17113.25000 ARS
1000 SEK34226.50000 ARS
2000 SEK68453.00000 ARS
5000 SEK171132.50000 ARS
10000 SEK342265.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swedish Krona
1 ARS0.02922 SEK
5 ARS0.14609 SEK
10 ARS0.29217 SEK
20 ARS0.58434 SEK
50 ARS1.46086 SEK
100 ARS2.92171 SEK
250 ARS7.30427 SEK
500 ARS14.60855 SEK
1000 ARS29.21710 SEK
2000 ARS58.43420 SEK
5000 ARS146.08550 SEK
10000 ARS292.17100 SEK