Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos is currently 61.881 today, reflecting a -0.721% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.277% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 62.701 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 61.554 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.389% decrease in value.