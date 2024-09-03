Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos history summary. This is the Maldivian rufiyaa (MVR) to Argentine pesos (ARS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of MVR and ARS historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
1 MVR = 61.88080 ARS
Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos is currently 61.881 today, reflecting a -0.721% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Maldivian rufiyaa has remained relatively stable, with a -0.277% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Maldivian rufiyaa to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 62.701 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 61.554 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -1.389% decrease in value.
