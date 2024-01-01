Maldivian rufiyaas to Icelandic krónas today

Convert MVR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
9,023.69 isk

MVR1.000 MVR = kr9.024 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
MVR to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 MVR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.10499.1806
Low8.84528.8452
Average8.97479.0238
Change-0.53%1.22%
1 MVR to ISK stats

The performance of MVR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1049 and a 30 day low of 8.8452. This means the 30 day average was 8.9747. The change for MVR to ISK was -0.53.

The performance of MVR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1806 and a 90 day low of 8.8452. This means the 90 day average was 9.0238. The change for MVR to ISK was 1.22.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4960.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Icelandic Króna
1 MVR9.02369 ISK
5 MVR45.11845 ISK
10 MVR90.23690 ISK
20 MVR180.47380 ISK
50 MVR451.18450 ISK
100 MVR902.36900 ISK
250 MVR2,255.92250 ISK
500 MVR4,511.84500 ISK
1000 MVR9,023.69000 ISK
2000 MVR18,047.38000 ISK
5000 MVR45,118.45000 ISK
10000 MVR90,236.90000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ISK0.11082 MVR
5 ISK0.55410 MVR
10 ISK1.10819 MVR
20 ISK2.21638 MVR
50 ISK5.54095 MVR
100 ISK11.08190 MVR
250 ISK27.70475 MVR
500 ISK55.40950 MVR
1000 ISK110.81900 MVR
2000 ISK221.63800 MVR
5000 ISK554.09500 MVR
10000 ISK1,108.19000 MVR