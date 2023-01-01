10 thousand Maldivian rufiyaas to Icelandic krónas

Convert MVR to ISK at the real exchange rate

10,000 mvr
89,806.00 isk

1.00000 MVR = 8.98060 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Icelandic Króna
1 MVR8.98060 ISK
5 MVR44.90300 ISK
10 MVR89.80600 ISK
20 MVR179.61200 ISK
50 MVR449.03000 ISK
100 MVR898.06000 ISK
250 MVR2245.15000 ISK
500 MVR4490.30000 ISK
1000 MVR8980.60000 ISK
2000 MVR17961.20000 ISK
5000 MVR44903.00000 ISK
10000 MVR89806.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ISK0.11135 MVR
5 ISK0.55675 MVR
10 ISK1.11351 MVR
20 ISK2.22702 MVR
50 ISK5.56755 MVR
100 ISK11.13510 MVR
250 ISK27.83775 MVR
500 ISK55.67550 MVR
1000 ISK111.35100 MVR
2000 ISK222.70200 MVR
5000 ISK556.75500 MVR
10000 ISK1113.51000 MVR