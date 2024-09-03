Swedish kronor to Icelandic krónas today

Convert SEK to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
13,484.70 isk

kr1.000 SEK = kr13.48 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
SEK to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 SEK to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.496113.4961
Low13.020812.7266
Average13.291913.1460
Change3.55%1.92%
1 SEK to ISK stats

The performance of SEK to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.4961 and a 30 day low of 13.0208. This means the 30 day average was 13.2919. The change for SEK to ISK was 3.55.

The performance of SEK to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.4961 and a 90 day low of 12.7266. This means the 90 day average was 13.1460. The change for SEK to ISK was 1.92.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9511.3543.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7371.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0811.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4320.2010.574

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Icelandic Króna
1 SEK13.48470 ISK
5 SEK67.42350 ISK
10 SEK134.84700 ISK
20 SEK269.69400 ISK
50 SEK674.23500 ISK
100 SEK1,348.47000 ISK
250 SEK3,371.17500 ISK
500 SEK6,742.35000 ISK
1000 SEK13,484.70000 ISK
2000 SEK26,969.40000 ISK
5000 SEK67,423.50000 ISK
10000 SEK134,847.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swedish Krona
1 ISK0.07416 SEK
5 ISK0.37079 SEK
10 ISK0.74158 SEK
20 ISK1.48316 SEK
50 ISK3.70791 SEK
100 ISK7.41582 SEK
250 ISK18.53955 SEK
500 ISK37.07910 SEK
1000 ISK74.15820 SEK
2000 ISK148.31640 SEK
5000 ISK370.79100 SEK
10000 ISK741.58200 SEK