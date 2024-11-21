Swedish kronor to Icelandic krónas today

Convert SEK to ISK at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = kr12.53 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:12
SEK to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ISK
1 SEK to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.108913.5094
Low12.502212.5022
Average12.788913.1297
Change-4.45%-6.41%
1 SEK to ISK stats

The performance of SEK to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.1089 and a 30 day low of 12.5022. This means the 30 day average was 12.7889. The change for SEK to ISK was -4.45.

The performance of SEK to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.5094 and a 90 day low of 12.5022. This means the 90 day average was 13.1297. The change for SEK to ISK was -6.41.

Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Icelandic Króna
1 SEK12.52580 ISK
5 SEK62.62900 ISK
10 SEK125.25800 ISK
20 SEK250.51600 ISK
50 SEK626.29000 ISK
100 SEK1,252.58000 ISK
250 SEK3,131.45000 ISK
500 SEK6,262.90000 ISK
1000 SEK12,525.80000 ISK
2000 SEK25,051.60000 ISK
5000 SEK62,629.00000 ISK
10000 SEK125,258.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swedish Krona
1 ISK0.07984 SEK
5 ISK0.39918 SEK
10 ISK0.79835 SEK
20 ISK1.59671 SEK
50 ISK3.99177 SEK
100 ISK7.98354 SEK
250 ISK19.95885 SEK
500 ISK39.91770 SEK
1000 ISK79.83540 SEK
2000 ISK159.67080 SEK
5000 ISK399.17700 SEK
10000 ISK798.35400 SEK