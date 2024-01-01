Hong Kong dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert HKD to ISK at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = kr17.64 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:58
HKD to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 HKD to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High17.912217.9122
Low17.524617.3336
Average17.721817.6201
Change-0.50%0.37%
1 HKD to ISK stats

The performance of HKD to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 17.9122 and a 30 day low of 17.5246. This means the 30 day average was 17.7218. The change for HKD to ISK was -0.50.

The performance of HKD to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17.9122 and a 90 day low of 17.3336. This means the 90 day average was 17.6201. The change for HKD to ISK was 0.37.

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7881.341.5340.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.1310.19311.654
1 GBP1.279.19311.7011.9471.21.773107.141
1 SGD0.7465.4040.58811.1450.7061.04262.98

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Icelandic Króna
100 HKD1,764.38000 ISK
200 HKD3,528.76000 ISK
300 HKD5,293.14000 ISK
500 HKD8,821.90000 ISK
1000 HKD17,643.80000 ISK
2000 HKD35,287.60000 ISK
2500 HKD44,109.50000 ISK
3000 HKD52,931.40000 ISK
4000 HKD70,575.20000 ISK
5000 HKD88,219.00000 ISK
10000 HKD176,438.00000 ISK
20000 HKD352,876.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ISK0.05668 HKD
5 ISK0.28339 HKD
10 ISK0.56677 HKD
20 ISK1.13354 HKD
50 ISK2.83386 HKD
100 ISK5.66772 HKD
250 ISK14.16930 HKD
500 ISK28.33860 HKD
1000 ISK56.67720 HKD
2000 ISK113.35440 HKD
5000 ISK283.38600 HKD
10000 ISK566.77200 HKD