Turkish liras to Icelandic krónas today

Convert TRY to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
4,152.35 isk

TL1.000 TRY = kr4.152 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.22214.3327
Low4.12984.1298
Average4.17404.2400
Change-1.65%-4.02%
View full history

1 TRY to ISK stats

The performance of TRY to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.2221 and a 30 day low of 4.1298. This means the 30 day average was 4.1740. The change for TRY to ISK was -1.65.

The performance of TRY to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.3327 and a 90 day low of 4.1298. This means the 90 day average was 4.2400. The change for TRY to ISK was -4.02.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782278.983.7171.3883.67348.696
1 EUR1.09110.853304.23891.3231.5154.00753.12
1 GBP1.2791.1721356.629107.0491.7754.69762.268
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.30.0050.0130.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Icelandic Króna
1 TRY4.15235 ISK
5 TRY20.76175 ISK
10 TRY41.52350 ISK
20 TRY83.04700 ISK
50 TRY207.61750 ISK
100 TRY415.23500 ISK
250 TRY1,038.08750 ISK
500 TRY2,076.17500 ISK
1000 TRY4,152.35000 ISK
2000 TRY8,304.70000 ISK
5000 TRY20,761.75000 ISK
10000 TRY41,523.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkish Lira
1 ISK0.24083 TRY
5 ISK1.20414 TRY
10 ISK2.40827 TRY
20 ISK4.81654 TRY
50 ISK12.04135 TRY
100 ISK24.08270 TRY
250 ISK60.20675 TRY
500 ISK120.41350 TRY
1000 ISK240.82700 TRY
2000 ISK481.65400 TRY
5000 ISK1,204.13500 TRY
10000 ISK2,408.27000 TRY