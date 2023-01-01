5 Turkish liras to Icelandic krónas

Convert TRY to ISK

5 try
25.15 isk

1.00000 TRY = 5.03088 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:13 UTC
TRY to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Icelandic Króna
1 TRY5.03088 ISK
5 TRY25.15440 ISK
10 TRY50.30880 ISK
20 TRY100.61760 ISK
50 TRY251.54400 ISK
100 TRY503.08800 ISK
250 TRY1257.72000 ISK
500 TRY2515.44000 ISK
1000 TRY5030.88000 ISK
2000 TRY10061.76000 ISK
5000 TRY25154.40000 ISK
10000 TRY50308.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkish Lira
1 ISK0.19877 TRY
5 ISK0.99386 TRY
10 ISK1.98773 TRY
20 ISK3.97546 TRY
50 ISK9.93865 TRY
100 ISK19.87730 TRY
250 ISK49.69325 TRY
500 ISK99.38650 TRY
1000 ISK198.77300 TRY
2000 ISK397.54600 TRY
5000 ISK993.86500 TRY
10000 ISK1987.73000 TRY