1 Turkish lira to Icelandic krónas

Convert TRY to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 try
5.03 isk

1.00000 TRY = 5.03084 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:11 UTC
TRY to ISK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 ISK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Icelandic Króna
1 TRY5.03084 ISK
5 TRY25.15420 ISK
10 TRY50.30840 ISK
20 TRY100.61680 ISK
50 TRY251.54200 ISK
100 TRY503.08400 ISK
250 TRY1257.71000 ISK
500 TRY2515.42000 ISK
1000 TRY5030.84000 ISK
2000 TRY10061.68000 ISK
5000 TRY25154.20000 ISK
10000 TRY50308.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkish Lira
1 ISK0.19877 TRY
5 ISK0.99387 TRY
10 ISK1.98774 TRY
20 ISK3.97548 TRY
50 ISK9.93870 TRY
100 ISK19.87740 TRY
250 ISK49.69350 TRY
500 ISK99.38700 TRY
1000 ISK198.77400 TRY
2000 ISK397.54800 TRY
5000 ISK993.87000 TRY
10000 ISK1987.74000 TRY