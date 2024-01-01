Brazilian reais to Icelandic krónas today

Convert BRL to ISK at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = kr23.78 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BRL to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 BRL to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High24.336825.1539
Low23.407723.4077
Average23.950524.4098
Change-1.83%-2.96%
View full history

1 BRL to ISK stats

The performance of BRL to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 24.3368 and a 30 day low of 23.4077. This means the 30 day average was 23.9505. The change for BRL to ISK was -1.83.

The performance of BRL to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 25.1539 and a 90 day low of 23.4077. This means the 90 day average was 24.4098. The change for BRL to ISK was -2.96.

Track market ratesView BRL to ISK chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3571.4781.6230.93621.315
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0481.7711.9441.12125.535
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3961.5320.88420.129
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.239

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian real

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Icelandic Króna
1 BRL23.78440 ISK
5 BRL118.92200 ISK
10 BRL237.84400 ISK
20 BRL475.68800 ISK
50 BRL1,189.22000 ISK
100 BRL2,378.44000 ISK
250 BRL5,946.10000 ISK
500 BRL11,892.20000 ISK
1000 BRL23,784.40000 ISK
2000 BRL47,568.80000 ISK
5000 BRL118,922.00000 ISK
10000 BRL237,844.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brazilian Real
1 ISK0.04204 BRL
5 ISK0.21022 BRL
10 ISK0.42044 BRL
20 ISK0.84089 BRL
50 ISK2.10222 BRL
100 ISK4.20443 BRL
250 ISK10.51108 BRL
500 ISK21.02215 BRL
1000 ISK42.04430 BRL
2000 ISK84.08860 BRL
5000 ISK210.22150 BRL
10000 ISK420.44300 BRL