2,000 Icelandic krónas to Brazilian reais

Convert ISK to BRL at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
83.06 brl

kr1.000 ISK = R$0.04153 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04150.0415
Low0.03930.0363
Average0.04030.0389
Change4.80%14.20%
1 ISK to BRL stats

The performance of ISK to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0415 and a 30 day low of 0.0393. This means the 30 day average was 0.0403. The change for ISK to BRL was 4.80.

The performance of ISK to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0415 and a 90 day low of 0.0363. This means the 90 day average was 0.0389. The change for ISK to BRL was 14.20.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Brazilian Real
1 ISK0.04153 BRL
5 ISK0.20765 BRL
10 ISK0.41530 BRL
20 ISK0.83060 BRL
50 ISK2.07651 BRL
100 ISK4.15302 BRL
250 ISK10.38255 BRL
500 ISK20.76510 BRL
1000 ISK41.53020 BRL
2000 ISK83.06040 BRL
5000 ISK207.65100 BRL
10000 ISK415.30200 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Icelandic Króna
1 BRL24.07890 ISK
5 BRL120.39450 ISK
10 BRL240.78900 ISK
20 BRL481.57800 ISK
50 BRL1,203.94500 ISK
100 BRL2,407.89000 ISK
250 BRL6,019.72500 ISK
500 BRL12,039.45000 ISK
1000 BRL24,078.90000 ISK
2000 BRL48,157.80000 ISK
5000 BRL120,394.50000 ISK
10000 BRL240,789.00000 ISK