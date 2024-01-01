500 Icelandic krónas to Turkish liras

Convert ISK to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 isk
120.43 try

kr1.000 ISK = TL0.2409 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24210.2421
Low0.23680.2308
Average0.23960.2359
Change1.70%4.21%
View full history

1 ISK to TRY stats

The performance of ISK to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2421 and a 30 day low of 0.2368. This means the 30 day average was 0.2396. The change for ISK to TRY was 1.70.

The performance of ISK to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2421 and a 90 day low of 0.2308. This means the 90 day average was 0.2359. The change for ISK to TRY was 4.21.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Turkish Lira
1 ISK0.24087 TRY
5 ISK1.20434 TRY
10 ISK2.40868 TRY
20 ISK4.81736 TRY
50 ISK12.04340 TRY
100 ISK24.08680 TRY
250 ISK60.21700 TRY
500 ISK120.43400 TRY
1000 ISK240.86800 TRY
2000 ISK481.73600 TRY
5000 ISK1,204.34000 TRY
10000 ISK2,408.68000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Icelandic Króna
1 TRY4.15165 ISK
5 TRY20.75825 ISK
10 TRY41.51650 ISK
20 TRY83.03300 ISK
50 TRY207.58250 ISK
100 TRY415.16500 ISK
250 TRY1,037.91250 ISK
500 TRY2,075.82500 ISK
1000 TRY4,151.65000 ISK
2000 TRY8,303.30000 ISK
5000 TRY20,758.25000 ISK
10000 TRY41,516.50000 ISK