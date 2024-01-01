Hong Kong dollars to Icelandic krónas today

Convert HKD to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
17,468.80 isk

1.000 HKD = 17.47 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.411.4721.6630.96818.169
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8231.7231.9461.13321.266
1 USD0.920.786183.2011.3551.530.89116.72
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Icelandic Króna
100 HKD1,746.88000 ISK
200 HKD3,493.76000 ISK
300 HKD5,240.64000 ISK
500 HKD8,734.40000 ISK
1000 HKD17,468.80000 ISK
2000 HKD34,937.60000 ISK
2500 HKD43,672.00000 ISK
3000 HKD52,406.40000 ISK
4000 HKD69,875.20000 ISK
5000 HKD87,344.00000 ISK
10000 HKD174,688.00000 ISK
20000 HKD349,376.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ISK0.05725 HKD
5 ISK0.28623 HKD
10 ISK0.57245 HKD
20 ISK1.14490 HKD
50 ISK2.86225 HKD
100 ISK5.72450 HKD
250 ISK14.31125 HKD
500 ISK28.62250 HKD
1000 ISK57.24500 HKD
2000 ISK114.49000 HKD
5000 ISK286.22500 HKD
10000 ISK572.45000 HKD