Hong Kong dollar to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hong Kong dollar to Icelandic krónas is currently 17.763 today, reflecting a 0.094% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hong Kong dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.172% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hong Kong dollar to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 17.769 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 17.522 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.389% increase in value.