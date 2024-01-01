Japanese yen to Icelandic krónas today

Convert JPY to ISK at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
8,988.46 isk

1.000 JPY = 0.8988 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4741.6580.96918.22
1 GBP1.17111.279106.2341.7251.9411.13421.329
1 USD0.9160.782183.0871.3491.5180.88716.681
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Icelandic Króna
100 JPY89.88460 ISK
1000 JPY898.84600 ISK
1500 JPY1,348.26900 ISK
2000 JPY1,797.69200 ISK
3000 JPY2,696.53800 ISK
5000 JPY4,494.23000 ISK
5400 JPY4,853.76840 ISK
10000 JPY8,988.46000 ISK
15000 JPY13,482.69000 ISK
20000 JPY17,976.92000 ISK
25000 JPY22,471.15000 ISK
30000 JPY26,965.38000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Japanese Yen
1 ISK1.11254 JPY
5 ISK5.56270 JPY
10 ISK11.12540 JPY
20 ISK22.25080 JPY
50 ISK55.62700 JPY
100 ISK111.25400 JPY
250 ISK278.13500 JPY
500 ISK556.27000 JPY
1000 ISK1,112.54000 JPY
2000 ISK2,225.08000 JPY
5000 ISK5,562.70000 JPY
10000 ISK11,125.40000 JPY