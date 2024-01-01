Danish kroner to Icelandic krónas today

Convert DKK to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 dkk
19,913 isk

1.000 DKK = 19.91 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:08
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Icelandic Króna
1 DKK19.91300 ISK
5 DKK99.56500 ISK
10 DKK199.13000 ISK
20 DKK398.26000 ISK
50 DKK995.65000 ISK
100 DKK1,991.30000 ISK
250 DKK4,978.25000 ISK
500 DKK9,956.50000 ISK
1000 DKK19,913.00000 ISK
2000 DKK39,826.00000 ISK
5000 DKK99,565.00000 ISK
10000 DKK199,130.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Danish Krone
1 ISK0.05022 DKK
5 ISK0.25109 DKK
10 ISK0.50219 DKK
20 ISK1.00437 DKK
50 ISK2.51093 DKK
100 ISK5.02186 DKK
250 ISK12.55465 DKK
500 ISK25.10930 DKK
1000 ISK50.21860 DKK
2000 ISK100.43720 DKK
5000 ISK251.09300 DKK
10000 ISK502.18600 DKK