Israeli new sheqels to Icelandic krónas today

Convert ILS to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 ils
37,240.40 isk

1.000 ILS = 37.24 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09190.6891.4721.6590.96718.212
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2061.7241.9421.13321.328
1 USD0.9170.783183.1131.3491.520.88716.691
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqel

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Icelandic Króna
1 ILS37.24040 ISK
5 ILS186.20200 ISK
10 ILS372.40400 ISK
20 ILS744.80800 ISK
50 ILS1,862.02000 ISK
100 ILS3,724.04000 ISK
250 ILS9,310.10000 ISK
500 ILS18,620.20000 ISK
1000 ILS37,240.40000 ISK
2000 ILS74,480.80000 ISK
5000 ILS186,202.00000 ISK
10000 ILS372,404.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ISK0.02685 ILS
5 ISK0.13426 ILS
10 ISK0.26853 ILS
20 ISK0.53705 ILS
50 ISK1.34263 ILS
100 ISK2.68525 ILS
250 ISK6.71313 ILS
500 ISK13.42625 ILS
1000 ISK26.85250 ILS
2000 ISK53.70500 ILS
5000 ISK134.26250 ILS
10000 ISK268.52500 ILS