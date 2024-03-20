British pounds sterling to Icelandic krónas today

Convert GBP to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gbp
174,281 isk

1.000 GBP = 174.3 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:21
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.2191.4751.6650.96618.257
1 GBP1.17111.272105.6011.7271.9481.13121.37
1 USD0.920.786183.0331.3581.5320.88916.803
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert British pounds sterling to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GBP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Icelandic Króna
1 GBP174.28100 ISK
5 GBP871.40500 ISK
10 GBP1,742.81000 ISK
20 GBP3,485.62000 ISK
50 GBP8,714.05000 ISK
100 GBP17,428.10000 ISK
250 GBP43,570.25000 ISK
500 GBP87,140.50000 ISK
1000 GBP174,281.00000 ISK
2000 GBP348,562.00000 ISK
5000 GBP871,405.00000 ISK
10000 GBP1,742,810.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / British Pound Sterling
1 ISK0.00574 GBP
5 ISK0.02869 GBP
10 ISK0.05738 GBP
20 ISK0.11476 GBP
50 ISK0.28689 GBP
100 ISK0.57379 GBP
250 ISK1.43447 GBP
500 ISK2.86893 GBP
1000 ISK5.73786 GBP
2000 ISK11.47572 GBP
5000 ISK28.68930 GBP
10000 ISK57.37860 GBP