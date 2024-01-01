Indonesian rupiahs to Icelandic krónas today

Convert IDR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000,000 idr
8,662.74 isk

1.000 IDR = 0.008663 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:12
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Icelandic Króna
1 IDR0.00866 ISK
5 IDR0.04331 ISK
10 IDR0.08663 ISK
20 IDR0.17325 ISK
50 IDR0.43314 ISK
100 IDR0.86627 ISK
250 IDR2.16569 ISK
500 IDR4.33137 ISK
1000 IDR8.66274 ISK
2000 IDR17.32548 ISK
5000 IDR43.31370 ISK
10000 IDR86.62740 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ISK115.43700 IDR
5 ISK577.18500 IDR
10 ISK1,154.37000 IDR
20 ISK2,308.74000 IDR
50 ISK5,771.85000 IDR
100 ISK11,543.70000 IDR
250 ISK28,859.25000 IDR
500 ISK57,718.50000 IDR
1000 ISK115,437.00000 IDR
2000 ISK230,874.00000 IDR
5000 ISK577,185.00000 IDR
10000 ISK1,154,370.00000 IDR