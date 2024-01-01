100 Indonesian rupiahs to Icelandic krónas

Convert IDR to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 idr
0.90 isk

Rp1.000 IDR = kr0.008958 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
IDR to ISK conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ISK
1 IDR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00900.0090
Low0.00850.0084
Average0.00880.0086
Change5.21%6.12%
View full history

1 IDR to ISK stats

The performance of IDR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0090 and a 30 day low of 0.0085. This means the 30 day average was 0.0088. The change for IDR to ISK was 5.21.

The performance of IDR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0090 and a 90 day low of 0.0084. This means the 90 day average was 0.0086. The change for IDR to ISK was 6.12.

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Icelandic Króna
1 IDR0.00896 ISK
5 IDR0.04479 ISK
10 IDR0.08958 ISK
20 IDR0.17917 ISK
50 IDR0.44792 ISK
100 IDR0.89585 ISK
250 IDR2.23961 ISK
500 IDR4.47923 ISK
1000 IDR8.95845 ISK
2000 IDR17.91690 ISK
5000 IDR44.79225 ISK
10000 IDR89.58450 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Indonesian Rupiah
1 ISK111.62600 IDR
5 ISK558.13000 IDR
10 ISK1,116.26000 IDR
20 ISK2,232.52000 IDR
50 ISK5,581.30000 IDR
100 ISK11,162.60000 IDR
250 ISK27,906.50000 IDR
500 ISK55,813.00000 IDR
1000 ISK111,626.00000 IDR
2000 ISK223,252.00000 IDR
5000 ISK558,130.00000 IDR
10000 ISK1,116,260.00000 IDR