50 Icelandic krónas to Swedish kronor

Convert ISK to SEK at the real exchange rate

50 isk
3.84 sek

kr1.000 ISK = kr0.07672 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ISK to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07860.0786
Low0.07600.0751
Average0.07730.0768
Change0.91%-0.97%
1 ISK to SEK stats

The performance of ISK to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0786 and a 30 day low of 0.0760. This means the 30 day average was 0.0773. The change for ISK to SEK was 0.91.

The performance of ISK to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0786 and a 90 day low of 0.0751. This means the 90 day average was 0.0768. The change for ISK to SEK was -0.97.

1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swedish Krona
1 ISK0.07672 SEK
5 ISK0.38361 SEK
10 ISK0.76721 SEK
20 ISK1.53443 SEK
50 ISK3.83607 SEK
100 ISK7.67214 SEK
250 ISK19.18035 SEK
500 ISK38.36070 SEK
1000 ISK76.72140 SEK
2000 ISK153.44280 SEK
5000 ISK383.60700 SEK
10000 ISK767.21400 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Icelandic Króna
1 SEK13.03420 ISK
5 SEK65.17100 ISK
10 SEK130.34200 ISK
20 SEK260.68400 ISK
50 SEK651.71000 ISK
100 SEK1,303.42000 ISK
250 SEK3,258.55000 ISK
500 SEK6,517.10000 ISK
1000 SEK13,034.20000 ISK
2000 SEK26,068.40000 ISK
5000 SEK65,171.00000 ISK
10000 SEK130,342.00000 ISK