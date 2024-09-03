Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas is currently 13.484 today, reflecting a -0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.109% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 13.520 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 13.440 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.351% increase in value.