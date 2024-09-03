Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas history summary. This is the Swedish krona (SEK) to Icelandic krónas (ISK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SEK and ISK historical data from 03-09-2019 to 03-09-2024.
SEK to ISK conversion chart
1 SEK = 13.48470 ISK
0
Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas is currently 13.484 today, reflecting a -0.181% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swedish krona has remained relatively stable, with a 0.109% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swedish krona to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 13.520 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 13.440 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.351% increase in value.
