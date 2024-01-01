Maldivian rufiyaas to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert MVR to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
506.26 hkd

MVR1.000 MVR = $0.5063 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to HKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HKD
1 MVR to HKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51330.5141
Low0.50500.5050
Average0.50790.5100
Change-1.38%-0.04%
View full history

1 MVR to HKD stats

The performance of MVR to HKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5133 and a 30 day low of 0.5050. This means the 30 day average was 0.5079. The change for MVR to HKD was -1.38.

The performance of MVR to HKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5141 and a 90 day low of 0.5050. This means the 90 day average was 0.5100. The change for MVR to HKD was -0.04.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.951.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6461.4960.84292.711.444
1 AUD0.67112.060.60810.9090.51256.3350.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MVR0.50626 HKD
5 MVR2.53130 HKD
10 MVR5.06261 HKD
20 MVR10.12522 HKD
50 MVR25.31305 HKD
100 MVR50.62610 HKD
250 MVR126.56525 HKD
500 MVR253.13050 HKD
1000 MVR506.26100 HKD
2000 MVR1,012.52200 HKD
5000 MVR2,531.30500 HKD
10000 MVR5,062.61000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
100 HKD197.52700 MVR
200 HKD395.05400 MVR
300 HKD592.58100 MVR
500 HKD987.63500 MVR
1000 HKD1,975.27000 MVR
2000 HKD3,950.54000 MVR
2500 HKD4,938.17500 MVR
3000 HKD5,925.81000 MVR
4000 HKD7,901.08000 MVR
5000 HKD9,876.35000 MVR
10000 HKD19,752.70000 MVR
20000 HKD39,505.40000 MVR