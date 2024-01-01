Maldivian rufiyaas to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert MVR to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
240.08 ils

MVR1.000 MVR = ₪0.2401 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ILS
1 MVR to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25060.2506
Low0.23570.2356
Average0.24170.2423
Change-4.02%-0.49%
View full history

1 MVR to ILS stats

The performance of MVR to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2506 and a 30 day low of 0.2357. This means the 30 day average was 0.2417. The change for MVR to ILS was -4.02.

The performance of MVR to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2506 and a 90 day low of 0.2356. This means the 90 day average was 0.2423. The change for MVR to ILS was -0.49.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9720.9061.491.3550.76383.9521.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84711.6451.4960.84292.7131.444
1 AUD0.67112.0620.60810.9090.51256.3450.878

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MVR0.24008 ILS
5 MVR1.20039 ILS
10 MVR2.40078 ILS
20 MVR4.80156 ILS
50 MVR12.00390 ILS
100 MVR24.00780 ILS
250 MVR60.01950 ILS
500 MVR120.03900 ILS
1000 MVR240.07800 ILS
2000 MVR480.15600 ILS
5000 MVR1,200.39000 ILS
10000 MVR2,400.78000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 ILS4.16531 MVR
5 ILS20.82655 MVR
10 ILS41.65310 MVR
20 ILS83.30620 MVR
50 ILS208.26550 MVR
100 ILS416.53100 MVR
250 ILS1,041.32750 MVR
500 ILS2,082.65500 MVR
1000 ILS4,165.31000 MVR
2000 ILS8,330.62000 MVR
5000 ILS20,826.55000 MVR
10000 ILS41,653.10000 MVR