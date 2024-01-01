Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MVR to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
462.27 cny

MVR1.000 MVR = ¥0.4623 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
MVR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 MVR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47150.4785
Low0.46020.4602
Average0.46520.4716
Change-1.96%-1.64%
1 MVR to CNY stats

The performance of MVR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4715 and a 30 day low of 0.4602. This means the 30 day average was 0.4652. The change for MVR to CNY was -1.96.

The performance of MVR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4785 and a 90 day low of 0.4602. This means the 90 day average was 0.4716. The change for MVR to CNY was -1.64.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.46227 CNY
5 MVR2.31134 CNY
10 MVR4.62269 CNY
20 MVR9.24538 CNY
50 MVR23.11345 CNY
100 MVR46.22690 CNY
250 MVR115.56725 CNY
500 MVR231.13450 CNY
1000 MVR462.26900 CNY
2000 MVR924.53800 CNY
5000 MVR2,311.34500 CNY
10000 MVR4,622.69000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.16324 MVR
5 CNY10.81620 MVR
10 CNY21.63240 MVR
20 CNY43.26480 MVR
50 CNY108.16200 MVR
100 CNY216.32400 MVR
250 CNY540.81000 MVR
500 CNY1,081.62000 MVR
1000 CNY2,163.24000 MVR
2000 CNY4,326.48000 MVR
5000 CNY10,816.20000 MVR
10000 CNY21,632.40000 MVR