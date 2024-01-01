Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert MVR to CNY at the real exchange rate

MVR1.000 MVR = ¥0.4741 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MVR to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CNY
1 MVR to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47510.4751
Low0.46060.4550
Average0.46690.4635
Change2.53%2.57%
View full history

1 MVR to CNY stats

The performance of MVR to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4751 and a 30 day low of 0.4606. This means the 30 day average was 0.4669. The change for MVR to CNY was 2.53.

The performance of MVR to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4751 and a 90 day low of 0.4550. This means the 90 day average was 0.4635. The change for MVR to CNY was 2.57.

Track market ratesView MVR to CNY chart

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD118.110.9481.5351.3970.7984.431.343
1 ZAR0.05510.0520.0850.0770.0444.6620.074
1 EUR1.05519.10711.6191.4740.83489.0781.417
1 AUD0.65211.8010.61810.910.51555.0150.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaa

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.47412 CNY
5 MVR2.37058 CNY
10 MVR4.74115 CNY
20 MVR9.48230 CNY
50 MVR23.70575 CNY
100 MVR47.41150 CNY
250 MVR118.52875 CNY
500 MVR237.05750 CNY
1000 MVR474.11500 CNY
2000 MVR948.23000 CNY
5000 MVR2,370.57500 CNY
10000 MVR4,741.15000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.10919 MVR
5 CNY10.54595 MVR
10 CNY21.09190 MVR
20 CNY42.18380 MVR
50 CNY105.45950 MVR
100 CNY210.91900 MVR
250 CNY527.29750 MVR
500 CNY1,054.59500 MVR
1000 CNY2,109.19000 MVR
2000 CNY4,218.38000 MVR
5000 CNY10,545.95000 MVR
10000 CNY21,091.90000 MVR