500 Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MVR to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 mvr
236.14 cny

1.00000 MVR = 0.47228 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 3:53 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MVR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MVR → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.0458587.05131.434491.6610.9646518.9226
1GBP1.1532711.2062100.3981.654421.915671.112521.8238
1USD0.956150.82905183.2351.37161.588180.922418.093
1INR0.01148750.009960350.012014210.01647860.01908070.01108190.217372

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Maldivian rufiyaas

MVR to USD

MVR to ZAR

MVR to EUR

MVR to AUD

MVR to CAD

MVR to GBP

MVR to INR

MVR to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.47228 CNY
5 MVR2.36142 CNY
10 MVR4.72283 CNY
20 MVR9.44566 CNY
50 MVR23.61415 CNY
100 MVR47.22830 CNY
250 MVR118.07075 CNY
500 MVR236.14150 CNY
1000 MVR472.28300 CNY
2000 MVR944.56600 CNY
5000 MVR2361.41500 CNY
10000 MVR4722.83000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.11737 MVR
5 CNY10.58685 MVR
10 CNY21.17370 MVR
20 CNY42.34740 MVR
50 CNY105.86850 MVR
100 CNY211.73700 MVR
250 CNY529.34250 MVR
500 CNY1058.68500 MVR
1000 CNY2117.37000 MVR
2000 CNY4234.74000 MVR
5000 CNY10586.85000 MVR
10000 CNY21173.70000 MVR