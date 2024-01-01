5 Chinese yuan rmb to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert CNY to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 cny
10.72 mvr

1.00000 CNY = 2.14334 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.14334 MVR
5 CNY10.71670 MVR
10 CNY21.43340 MVR
20 CNY42.86680 MVR
50 CNY107.16700 MVR
100 CNY214.33400 MVR
250 CNY535.83500 MVR
500 CNY1071.67000 MVR
1000 CNY2143.34000 MVR
2000 CNY4286.68000 MVR
5000 CNY10716.70000 MVR
10000 CNY21433.40000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.46656 CNY
5 MVR2.33281 CNY
10 MVR4.66562 CNY
20 MVR9.33124 CNY
50 MVR23.32810 CNY
100 MVR46.65620 CNY
250 MVR116.64050 CNY
500 MVR233.28100 CNY
1000 MVR466.56200 CNY
2000 MVR933.12400 CNY
5000 MVR2332.81000 CNY
10000 MVR4665.62000 CNY