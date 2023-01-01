5 Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MVR to CNY at the real exchange rate

5 mvr
2.31 cny

1.00000 MVR = 0.46183 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MVR0.46183 CNY
5 MVR2.30916 CNY
10 MVR4.61831 CNY
20 MVR9.23662 CNY
50 MVR23.09155 CNY
100 MVR46.18310 CNY
250 MVR115.45775 CNY
500 MVR230.91550 CNY
1000 MVR461.83100 CNY
2000 MVR923.66200 CNY
5000 MVR2309.15500 CNY
10000 MVR4618.31000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CNY2.16530 MVR
5 CNY10.82650 MVR
10 CNY21.65300 MVR
20 CNY43.30600 MVR
50 CNY108.26500 MVR
100 CNY216.53000 MVR
250 CNY541.32500 MVR
500 CNY1082.65000 MVR
1000 CNY2165.30000 MVR
2000 CNY4330.60000 MVR
5000 CNY10826.50000 MVR
10000 CNY21653.00000 MVR