Maldivian rufiyaas to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert MVR to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
438.57 ttd

MVR1.000 MVR = TT$0.4386 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
MVR to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TTD
1 MVR to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.44570.4459
Low0.43820.4363
Average0.44080.4422
Change-1.32%0.26%
1 MVR to TTD stats

The performance of MVR to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4457 and a 30 day low of 0.4382. This means the 30 day average was 0.4408. The change for MVR to TTD was -1.32.

The performance of MVR to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4459 and a 90 day low of 0.4363. This means the 90 day average was 0.4422. The change for MVR to TTD was 0.26.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MVR0.43857 TTD
5 MVR2.19285 TTD
10 MVR4.38569 TTD
20 MVR8.77138 TTD
50 MVR21.92845 TTD
100 MVR43.85690 TTD
250 MVR109.64225 TTD
500 MVR219.28450 TTD
1000 MVR438.56900 TTD
2000 MVR877.13800 TTD
5000 MVR2,192.84500 TTD
10000 MVR4,385.69000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TTD2.28014 MVR
5 TTD11.40070 MVR
10 TTD22.80140 MVR
20 TTD45.60280 MVR
50 TTD114.00700 MVR
100 TTD228.01400 MVR
250 TTD570.03500 MVR
500 TTD1,140.07000 MVR
1000 TTD2,280.14000 MVR
2000 TTD4,560.28000 MVR
5000 TTD11,400.70000 MVR
10000 TTD22,801.40000 MVR