Singapore dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars today

Convert SGD to TTD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
5,173.16 ttd

S$1.000 SGD = TT$5.173 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:32
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SGD to TTD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TTD
1 SGD to TTDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.20745.2074
Low5.09264.9718
Average5.15255.0645
Change1.48%3.35%
View full history

1 SGD to TTD stats

The performance of SGD to TTD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.2074 and a 30 day low of 5.0926. This means the 30 day average was 5.1525. The change for SGD to TTD was 1.48.

The performance of SGD to TTD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2074 and a 90 day low of 4.9718. This means the 90 day average was 5.0645. The change for SGD to TTD was 3.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9527.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,154.311.6450.84392.7627.8694.828
1 AUD0.67210,425.80.60810.51256.3784.7822.934

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 SGD5.17316 TTD
5 SGD25.86580 TTD
10 SGD51.73160 TTD
20 SGD103.46320 TTD
50 SGD258.65800 TTD
100 SGD517.31600 TTD
250 SGD1,293.29000 TTD
500 SGD2,586.58000 TTD
1000 SGD5,173.16000 TTD
2000 SGD10,346.32000 TTD
5000 SGD25,865.80000 TTD
10000 SGD51,731.60000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 TTD0.19331 SGD
5 TTD0.96653 SGD
10 TTD1.93306 SGD
20 TTD3.86612 SGD
50 TTD9.66530 SGD
100 TTD19.33060 SGD
250 TTD48.32650 SGD
500 TTD96.65300 SGD
1000 TTD193.30600 SGD
2000 TTD386.61200 SGD
5000 TTD966.53000 SGD
10000 TTD1,933.06000 SGD