Singapore dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Singapore dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars is currently 5.173 today, reflecting a 0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Singapore dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.551% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Singapore dollar to Trinidad and Tobago dollars has fluctuated between a high of 5.205 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 5.145 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.424% decrease in value.