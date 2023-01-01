5 Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

Convert TTD to MVR at the real exchange rate

5 ttd
11.41 mvr

1.00000 TTD = 2.28163 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 USD11.349783.2650.78678218.63751.498020.918751.33345
1 CAD0.740905161.69150.58293113.80861.109890.6807290.98796
1 INR0.01200980.016209710.009449130.2238340.01799090.01103440.0160145
1 GBP1.2711.71547105.83123.68831.903981.167541.69481

How to convert Trinidad and Tobago dollars to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TTD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TTD to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 TTD2.28163 MVR
5 TTD11.40815 MVR
10 TTD22.81630 MVR
20 TTD45.63260 MVR
50 TTD114.08150 MVR
100 TTD228.16300 MVR
250 TTD570.40750 MVR
500 TTD1140.81500 MVR
1000 TTD2281.63000 MVR
2000 TTD4563.26000 MVR
5000 TTD11408.15000 MVR
10000 TTD22816.30000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 MVR0.43828 TTD
5 MVR2.19142 TTD
10 MVR4.38283 TTD
20 MVR8.76566 TTD
50 MVR21.91415 TTD
100 MVR43.82830 TTD
250 MVR109.57075 TTD
500 MVR219.14150 TTD
1000 MVR438.28300 TTD
2000 MVR876.56600 TTD
5000 MVR2191.41500 TTD
10000 MVR4382.83000 TTD