Maldivian rufiyaas to Qatari rials today

Convert MVR to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
236.65 qar

MVR1.000 MVR = QR0.2366 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:30
We can't send money between these currencies

MVR to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

QAR
1 MVR to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24000.2401
Low0.23650.2363
Average0.23760.2382
Change-1.32%0.09%
View full history

1 MVR to QAR stats

The performance of MVR to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2400 and a 30 day low of 0.2365. This means the 30 day average was 0.2376. The change for MVR to QAR was -1.32.

The performance of MVR to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2401 and a 90 day low of 0.2363. This means the 90 day average was 0.2382. The change for MVR to QAR was 0.09.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9670.9061.491.3550.76283.9481.307
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6720.073
1 EUR1.10419.84111.6451.4970.84292.7081.444
1 AUD0.67112.0580.60810.9090.51256.3420.877

How to convert Maldivian rufiyaas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MVR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MVR to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Qatari Rial
1 MVR0.23665 QAR
5 MVR1.18324 QAR
10 MVR2.36647 QAR
20 MVR4.73294 QAR
50 MVR11.83235 QAR
100 MVR23.66470 QAR
250 MVR59.16175 QAR
500 MVR118.32350 QAR
1000 MVR236.64700 QAR
2000 MVR473.29400 QAR
5000 MVR1,183.23500 QAR
10000 MVR2,366.47000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 QAR4.22570 MVR
5 QAR21.12850 MVR
10 QAR42.25700 MVR
20 QAR84.51400 MVR
50 QAR211.28500 MVR
100 QAR422.57000 MVR
250 QAR1,056.42500 MVR
500 QAR2,112.85000 MVR
1000 QAR4,225.70000 MVR
2000 QAR8,451.40000 MVR
5000 QAR21,128.50000 MVR
10000 QAR42,257.00000 MVR