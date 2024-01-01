Chinese yuan rmb to Qatari rials today

Convert CNY to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
506.65 qar

1.000 CNY = 0.5067 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:43
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Qatari Rial
1 CNY0.50665 QAR
5 CNY2.53325 QAR
10 CNY5.06651 QAR
20 CNY10.13302 QAR
50 CNY25.33255 QAR
100 CNY50.66510 QAR
250 CNY126.66275 QAR
500 CNY253.32550 QAR
1000 CNY506.65100 QAR
2000 CNY1,013.30200 QAR
5000 CNY2,533.25500 QAR
10000 CNY5,066.51000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 QAR1.97375 CNY
5 QAR9.86875 CNY
10 QAR19.73750 CNY
20 QAR39.47500 CNY
50 QAR98.68750 CNY
100 QAR197.37500 CNY
250 QAR493.43750 CNY
500 QAR986.87500 CNY
1000 QAR1,973.75000 CNY
2000 QAR3,947.50000 CNY
5000 QAR9,868.75000 CNY
10000 QAR19,737.50000 CNY