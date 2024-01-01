Singapore dollars to Qatari rials today

Convert SGD to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 sgd
2,790.96 qar

S$1.000 SGD = QR2.791 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:27
SGD to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

QAR
1 SGD to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.80282.8028
Low2.74862.6830
Average2.77682.7287
Change1.47%3.17%
1 SGD to QAR stats

The performance of SGD to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.8028 and a 30 day low of 2.7486. This means the 30 day average was 2.7768. The change for SGD to QAR was 1.47.

The performance of SGD to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8028 and a 90 day low of 2.6830. This means the 90 day average was 2.7287. The change for SGD to QAR was 3.17.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,5250.9051.4890.76383.9457.1214.369
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.10517,153.611.6460.84392.7517.8684.827
1 AUD0.67110,424.30.60810.51256.3654.7822.934

How to convert Singapore dollars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Qatari Rial
1 SGD2.79096 QAR
5 SGD13.95480 QAR
10 SGD27.90960 QAR
20 SGD55.81920 QAR
50 SGD139.54800 QAR
100 SGD279.09600 QAR
250 SGD697.74000 QAR
500 SGD1,395.48000 QAR
1000 SGD2,790.96000 QAR
2000 SGD5,581.92000 QAR
5000 SGD13,954.80000 QAR
10000 SGD27,909.60000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 QAR0.35830 SGD
5 QAR1.79150 SGD
10 QAR3.58300 SGD
20 QAR7.16600 SGD
50 QAR17.91500 SGD
100 QAR35.83000 SGD
250 QAR89.57500 SGD
500 QAR179.15000 SGD
1000 QAR358.30000 SGD
2000 QAR716.60000 SGD
5000 QAR1,791.50000 SGD
10000 QAR3,583.00000 SGD